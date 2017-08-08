Zuma supporters gun for dissidents

President Jacob Zuma’s supporters are gunning for ANC MPs who voted with opposition parties in a failed bid to remove him from office.

Zuma survived the chop even though some of ANC MPs voted in favour of a motion of no confidence in him while others abstained.

The ANC in North West was the first to state that those MPs who voted with opposition parties should be dealt with harshly.

“We are still waiting for a report but our position that any ANC member who misbehaves must appear before the disciplinary committee‚” ANC North West spokesman Gerald Modise said.

“ANC MPs are always expected to defend the ANC.”