Business

Zuma may drop Zwane if he wins no-confidence vote

08 August 2017 - 15:35 By SAM MKOKELI and Paul Vecchiatto
Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane
Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO

President Jacob Zuma is considering making changes to his cabinet if he survives a motion of no confidence in Parliament, according to two African National Congress (ANC) officials who have knowledge of the matter.

Minerals Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi andMduduzi Manana, the deputy minister of Higher Education, may be removed from the administration, according to one of the people who asked not to be named because he isn’t an official spokesman.

Zuma’s spokesman Bongani Ngqulunga didn’t answer a call to his mobile phone or immediately respond to a voice message.

Zuma is facing the biggest threat to his eight-year presidency later on Tuesday when lawmakers vote in secret on whether to oust him as leader after a series of scandals and allegations of corruption relating to his relationship with the Gupta family.

EFF warns of 'surprise' if vote doesn't go its way

The EFF has warned that the party has a surprise for ANC MP's if they vote to keep Jacob Zuma as the country's president.
Politics
59 minutes ago

Removing Zwane, who has also been accused of being too close to the wealthy family, may placate some of Zuma’s critics amid a battle with mining companies over new empowerment regulations.

Zwane has clashed with mining companies and his own colleagues after he released a charter to govern the racial transformation of the industry. The industry is challenging the charter in court, arguing that there wasn’t enough consultation and that the rules to boost black participation will make mining unprofitable.

Kubayi was announced as energy minister on March 31 in a wider cabinet shakeup that saw Pravin Gordhan fired as finance minister and led to two ratings companies downgrading the nation’s debt to junk. The energy department is at the center of the Zuma administration’s plans to build nuclear reactors.

Twitter is torn between 'against all odds Zuma' and 'Zuma the sinking Titanic'

The South African Twitter community is more confused than amused with the possible outcome of the vote of no confidence motion taking expected to ...
News
1 hour ago

Manana was filmed being involved in a night-club brawl in Johannesburg on Aug. 5 in which a woman was allegedly assaulted.

No Confidence

Zuma, 75, is set to survive an attempt to remove him, several ANC lawmakers said following a caucus meeting on Tuesday.

ANC Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe warned the party’s legislators against voting Zuma out, according to people who attended the meeting. He criticized parliamentary speaker Baleka Mbete, who is also chairwoman of the ANC, for ruling that the vote will be held in secret, the people said. Mantashe declined to comment when called by Bloomberg.

A group of ANC MPs, including ministers, came out of the meeting singing songs in support of Zuma ahead of the debate that’s due to start at 2 p.m in Cape Town.

- Bloomberg

WATCH: No-confidence vote - all the numbers you need to know

Most read

  1. Gigaba's bid to stall repayment of R6.9bn SAA loans Business
  2. After merger collapse, Steinhoff goes for controlling stake in Shoprite Business
  3. The end of Stuttafords: After 159 years, 'Harrods of South Africa' shuts shop Business
  4. Stressed South African economy leaves workers depressed Business
  5. South Africa’s Pick n Pay cuts 3,500 jobs, warns on H1 Business

Latest Videos

No-confidence vote: all the numbers you need to know
Mmusi Maimane calls on ANC MPs to vote according to their conscience

Related articles

  1. Malema salutes ‘incoming president Baleka Mbete’ Politics
  2. Maimane to MPs: 'I know what Mandela would have done' Politics
  3. Opposition leaders: 'JZ rule is worse than nuclear bomb' Politics
  4. Secret vote: Mbeki urges MPs to do the right thing Politics
X