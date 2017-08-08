Zuma may drop Zwane if he wins no-confidence vote

President Jacob Zuma is considering making changes to his cabinet if he survives a motion of no confidence in Parliament, according to two African National Congress (ANC) officials who have knowledge of the matter.

Minerals Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi andMduduzi Manana, the deputy minister of Higher Education, may be removed from the administration, according to one of the people who asked not to be named because he isn’t an official spokesman.

Zuma’s spokesman Bongani Ngqulunga didn’t answer a call to his mobile phone or immediately respond to a voice message.

Zuma is facing the biggest threat to his eight-year presidency later on Tuesday when lawmakers vote in secret on whether to oust him as leader after a series of scandals and allegations of corruption relating to his relationship with the Gupta family.