ANC youth league president Collen Maine says party members in the North West cannot be allowed to endorse Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to become the next ANC president.

Speaking to The Times' sister publication‚ Sunday Times‚ Maine suggested that it would be embarrassing to him were the North West province to endorse Ramaphosa when he had already openly expressed support for rival presidential hopeful Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Maine said Dlamini-Zuma “resonates with what we want to achieve”.

“No‚ we can’t allow people in the North West to endorse Ramaphosa. We can’t allow it. For instance you are talking to me‚ I am the president of the [ANC] youth league. I have pronounced Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. So‚ I would have said who my province is endorsing. People who want to endorse Ramaphosa‚ it’s lies. There is no such‚” said Maine.

“We don’t believe in his leadership. It is not that he can’t lead. We don’t believe in his leadership. We don’t suggest that he can’t lead and if he is elected tomorrow‚ because we are still lobbying now‚ and the conference arrives at a difference decision‚ we will support him.”