Politics

I refused to be Ramaphosa's deputy - Mantashe

21 August 2017 - 11:36 By Johnnie Isaac
President Jacob Zuma, his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa, Zweli Mkhize and Gwede Mantashe during the African National Congress (ANC) 5th national policy conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre on July 01, 2017 in Johannesburg.
Image: Gallo Images / City Press / Muntu Vilakazi

ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe has revealed that he turned down lobbyists who wanted him to stand as deputy president on presidential hopeful Cyril Ramaphosa's slate.

Mantashe was addressing hundreds of ANC members at KwaNomzamo community hall in Humansdorp in Eastern Cape, where he delivered the Oliver Tambo Memorial Lecture.

Mantashe said: "I told them that it is going to fail on two counts. Because the expectation for the ANC in 2017 is for Ramaphosa to have a female deputy president, the ANC won't accept [an] all-male presidency.

"Secondly, Ramaphosa and I were together in NUM [National Union of Mineworkers]. You may think people don't care about that but it will come out."

Mantashe also said he had noted that Eastern Cape members were opting to attend only those activities organised by backers of either Phumulo Masualle or Oscar Mabuyane‚ who will go head to head at the ANC provincial conference to be held in East London from August 30.

Mantashe decries stampede of presidential hopefuls

ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe lashed out at Eastern Cape ANC members at the weekend‚ saying factionalism was being put ahead of the party.
Politics
4 hours ago

Anxious times for Dlamini-Zuma

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's hopes of becoming the country's next president are dangling by a thread, with a high court case potentially spelling ...
Politics
10 hours ago

'Premier League' seems to be its losing grip

Free State and North West ANC in shambles five months before crucial December conference
Politics
10 hours ago

Hanekom to be 'disciplined' for anti-Zuma tweets

ANC MP Derek Hanekom has been asked to explain why he should not be sacked as chairperson of the party’s national disciplinary committee.
Politics
9 hours ago

