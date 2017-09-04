The African National Congress sent its deepest condolences to the family of former ANC Youth league secretary general Sindiso Magaqa.

“May they find solace in the knowledge that we painfully share their loss and thank them for having borrowed the ANC and the country this incomparable son of the soil‚” the ANC said in a statement.

Magaqa succumbed to injuries sustained in a shooting incident in July and passed away earlier on Monday.

Magaqa and two other ANC councillors were rushed to hospital in July after they were shot by unknown people at UMzimkhulu in southern KwaZulu-Natal.

In a statement‚ the ANC said Magaqa was part of a generation of young people in the ANC who fought tirelessly for the realisation of the vision of economic freedom.