ANC mourns passing of Magaqa
The African National Congress sent its deepest condolences to the family of former ANC Youth league secretary general Sindiso Magaqa.
“May they find solace in the knowledge that we painfully share their loss and thank them for having borrowed the ANC and the country this incomparable son of the soil‚” the ANC said in a statement.
Magaqa succumbed to injuries sustained in a shooting incident in July and passed away earlier on Monday.
Magaqa and two other ANC councillors were rushed to hospital in July after they were shot by unknown people at UMzimkhulu in southern KwaZulu-Natal.
In a statement‚ the ANC said Magaqa was part of a generation of young people in the ANC who fought tirelessly for the realisation of the vision of economic freedom.
Magaqa was the secretary-general of the youth league until it was disbanded in 2012 after its leadership was found guilty of bringing the ANC into disrepute.
While Magaqa was suspended‚ Julius Malema‚ who was ANCYL leader and spokesman Floyd Shivambu were expelled from the party.
“For their commitment to their convictions‚ Comrade Magaqa and his comrades suffered differences with the leadership of the organization and marginalization within the structures of the movement‚” the ANC said.
It said Magaqa remained loyal to the ANC‚ eventually returning to the fold and deployed as a councillor in the Umzimkhulu Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal.
“He understood that his generational mission remained unfulfilled and affirmed his belief in the ANC as the only reliable tool in the hands of the people to drive it. He served with diligence and distinction in the Council and as Member of the Mayoral Committee at the time of his passing.”
