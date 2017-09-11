President Jacob Zuma has decried the ANC's loss of its two-thirds majority in parliament‚ saying this was the reason the party could not move in promulgating laws that would make the lives of black people better.

Speaking at eZakheni township outside Ladysmith during the ANC Youth League's 73rd birthday celebrations‚ a bullish Zuma reiterated that political power was not enough and would not sustain the ANC.

"With the majority we have right now‚ we cannot make or change certain laws. To do that you need a two-thirds majority‚ something we no longer have‚" said Zuma.

"We have decreased the two-thirds majority hegemony we once wielded in 1994 ... we only have political power but we want economic power."