President Jacob Zuma has failed to comply with the Constitution by not complying with findings made by former public protector Thuli Madonsela‚ the Pretoria High Court heard on Tuesday.

The DA has asked the High Court to force Zuma to comply with Madonsela's report on state capture‚ even though Zuma is in the process of challenging it in court.

The DA argues that Madonsela's remedial action should be implemented - unless Zuma applies for a stay of execution‚ which he has not done.

Madonsela directed that a commission of inquiry into the allegations of state capture be conducted and that Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng appoint the sole judge to preside over the commission.