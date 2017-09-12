Politics

State Capture report: Zuma failed to uphold Constitution, says DA

12 September 2017 - 11:45 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
President Jacob Zuma. File photo.
President Jacob Zuma. File photo.
Image: David Harrison

President Jacob Zuma has failed to comply with the Constitution by not complying with findings made by former public protector Thuli Madonsela‚ the Pretoria High Court heard on Tuesday.

The DA has asked the High Court to force Zuma to comply with Madonsela's report on state capture‚ even though Zuma is in the process of challenging it in court.

The DA argues that Madonsela's remedial action should be implemented - unless Zuma applies for a stay of execution‚ which he has not done.

Madonsela directed that a commission of inquiry into the allegations of state capture be conducted and that Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng appoint the sole judge to preside over the commission.

State capture: Independent audit report shows more damning proof

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela's State of Capture report findings have been boosted by an independent audit report.
Politics
8 hours ago

Arguing on behalf of the DA in court on Tuesday‚ Anton Katz SC said Zuma has to obtain an order of court setting aside Madonsela's remedial action.

"Until an order setting aside remedial action‚ the president is in violation of the law‚" Katz argued.

"In order to prevent his obligation to comply‚ he has to obtain a court order."

By delaying compliance until the review is finalised‚ the president is helping himself and failing to uphold his constitutional obligation‚ Katz said.

"The law as to when the president could have avoided establishing a commission of inquiry has not arrived and he is in default‚" Katz argued.

Zuma is arguing that only the president can establish a judicial commission of inquiry‚ meaning that the Public Protector's directive is unconstitutional.

Zuma goes head to head with the DA in court this week

It is going to be a busy week in courts for President Jacob Zuma as he goes head to head with the Democratic Alliance in separate cases that will be ...
Politics
1 day ago

State capture probe delay galls top brass

President Jacob Zuma is defying an ANC decision to establish a commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture right away.
News
23 days ago

Commission of inquiry into Guptas should go ahead‚ says Dlamini-Zuma

ANC presidential hopeful Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Tuesday voiced her backing for a commission of inquiry into the Guptas’ alleged infiltration ...
Politics
27 days ago

Outa lays treason‚ racketeering charges against Duduzane Zuma and Gupta brothers

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said on Thursday it has laid charges of treason‚ racketeering‚ extortion‚ fraud and forgery against the ...
Politics
1 month ago

Madonsela calls for those implicated in Gupta emails to clear their names

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has called on all those implicated in the leaked Gupta emails to come forward and clear their names.
Politics
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Not yet uhuru: Zuma Politics
  2. Zuma can't control functioning of state capture inquiry because he is implicated Politics
  3. 'Police pulled from gang war to squash ANCYL battles' Politics
  4. State Capture report: Zuma failed to uphold Constitution, says DA Politics
  5. ANC KZN conference declared invalid‚ leadership now in question Politics

Latest Videos

Joburg woman fights off gun-wielding robbers
Teacher beats up female pupils in class
X