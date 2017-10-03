ANC in civil war

Political patronage is tearing the ANC apart as its members turn against each other to fight for a shrinking piece of the pie.

This is the view of political analysts who say the fact that disgruntled ANC members are turning to the courts is a sign that they no longer trust internal dispute mechanisms.

The validity of the outcome of the controversial ANC Eastern Cape provincial elective conference is now in the hands of Luthuli House to determine which side to believe in the dispute.

That is if the disgruntled grouping - which had their initial case to have the conference interdicted thrown out of court on Monday - does not submit another court application to have the conference outcome nullified.

Meanwhile, the ANC National Executive Committee is yet to pronounce on the outcome of its three-day meeting over the weekend with the KwaZulu-Natal leadership on the contested 2015 provincial elective conference.

The ANC's top brass met the KZN provincial leadership in a bid to find a solution to the disputed conference nullified by the Pietermaritzburg High Court judgment after a challenge by the so-called ANC rebels.