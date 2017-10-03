Apleni faces fight-back over suspension

Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize has the authority to suspend her director-general, Mkuseli Apleni, the Presidency said in court papers on Monday.

Last week Apleni filed an urgent application in the Pretoria High Court for an order invalidating his suspension by Mkhize.

He argued that the allegations against him were unfounded and that only the president had the power to suspend him.

The case is to be heard on Tuesday.

In an affidavit in response to Apleni's application, the director-general of the Presidency, Cassius Lubisi, said Apleni "misconstrued the jurisdictional facts" relating to suspensions as set out in the Senior Management Service Handbook.

Lubisi argued that there was no urgency in Apleni's application. He said that, in terms of the delegation of powers as specified in the service handbook, although the president and the cabinet are responsible for the appointment of heads of national government departments the minister may suspend them.