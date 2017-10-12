A close comrade of the late former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa has accused ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize of failing the party’s Harry Gwala region by presiding over a factional youth league conference while he was still provincial chairman.

Thabiso Zulu‚ a former ANCYL regional secretary who worked closely with Magaqa in Umzimkhulu‚ was giving evidence before the Moerane Commission investigating political killings in KwaZulu-Natal in Durban on Wednesday.

He told the commission that before the 2009 ANCYL regional conference‚ the Harry Gwala region was torn apart by factionalism and he and Magaqa had tried in vain to get the provincial leadership to intervene.

He said he and Magaqa were prevented by "thugs" at the gate from attending the contentious conference.

“The unfortunate part is that the conference was presided over by none other than the chairperson of the province at the time‚ comrade Zweli Mkhize. We tried everything. We tried comrades that had worked with him closely to say please call him‚ let him at least come and listen and go and continue with the conference and meet us outside‚” said Zulu.

He said despite people who worked closely with Mkhize “SMSing and calling him” he did not come out.

“A unity man‚ he didn’t unite us. He didn’t unite our own region. He failed to go and listen to the other side. He wanted to work with people that were inside the conference.

“I can mention this in this commission. Comrade Zweli Mkhize failed our region. We loved him. He is one person that after we got elected as the ANC regional structure of the youth league we went to. Comrade Zweli Mkhize failed young people of Harry Gwala. The conference sat‚ they pronounced themselves as leaders.”

He said Magaqa used to say that when they joined the ANC they will find their own fathers because “some of us did have their own fathers”.

Mkhize didn't respond to queries about Zulu's claims to the commission.

Magaqa was gunned down in July and succumbed to his injuries in a Durban hospital on September 4. He became the tenth person to die in politically-motivated killings in KwaZulu-Natal since the beginning of the year‚ with half of them being from Umzimkhulu.

Zulu told the commission that the ANC has set up a task team which recommended that the conference be re-run and those who had been elected resign on their own accord.

“It was clear in the report that if the conference could be taken to court it couldn’t pass the legal test‚ but the provincial leadership said they must resign on their own as if power was powder.”

Zulu said this was the beginning of problems in the Harry Gwala region which resulted in them being targeted.