Sordid e-mail trail on Ramaphosa dries up

The leaked e-mails that promised to sink ANC presidential hopeful Cyril Ramaphosa seem to have done a vanishing act.

The Sunday Independent revealed salacious details from private e-mails from Ramaphosa's accounts last month that purported to show details of his relationships with eight women.

The newspaper and businessman Kenny Kunene's Weekly Xposé website vowed to continue publishing details but none has been forthcoming.

Ramaphosa's attempt to interdict the Sunday Independent before its publication of the e-mails failed.

Kunene said he and associates were still working on the e-mails.

"We are investigating that. We are coming. We are gathering evidence," he told The Times.