'Zuma is preparing a cosy cabinet in case his proxy doesn't win'

Political analyst Susan Booysen has described the cabinet reshuffle made by President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday as one of his last attempts to prepare for life after the ANC’s December elective conference.

“He is loading the cabinet so that‚ should he fall into misfortune in December‚ there should be a more sympathetic cabinet in place who will treat his proxy well‚” Booysen said.

“He is setting up even a more cosy cabinet‚ favourable to him and possibly to Nkosazana [Dlamini-Zuma] than we have had in the past.”

Zuma announced new changes to his cabinet on Tuesday morning.

The new appointments were:

- Hlengiwe Mkhize is the Minister of Higher Education and Training

- Ayanda Dlodlo is the Minister of Home Affairs

- Mmamaloko Kubayi is the Minister of Communications

- David Mahlobo is the Minister of Energy

- Bongani Thomas Bongo is the Minister of State Security

- Buti Manamela is the Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training