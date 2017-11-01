Politics

High-level Dubai eyes on Guptas

01 November 2017 - 08:30 By Hanna Ziady
Ajay Gupta and his younger brother Atul.
Ajay Gupta and his younger brother Atul.
Image: MARTIN RHODES

Money-laundering by the Gupta family using shelf companies in Dubai is "very unfortunate" and is being discussed "at the highest level", says Hamad Buamim, president and CEO of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Dubai, through its central bank, was looking into allegations of money laundering involving the Gupta family, he said.

"We look at it and we speak about it at a very high level, let me tell you this," he said, without providing further details.

The chamber represents the interests of businesses operating in Dubai and has more than 200,000 members, of which about 17,500 are African companies.

Leaked e-mails have shown how the Gupta family used Dubai shelf companies to facilitate the laundering of hundreds of millions of rands belonging to South African taxpayers. 

KPMG probe due to start after delay

After almost a month's delay, the details of the independent inquiry into KPMG's work for the controversial Gupta family and their report on the SA ...
News
4 hours ago

Trillian CEO knew Nene would be sacked, made a killing on rand's fall

Trillian CEO Eric Wood pocketed "hundreds of millions of rand" after buying up US dollars shortly before Nhlanhla Nene was sacked as finance minister ...
Politics
5 hours ago

Gigaba urges business to help boost economy

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has again thrown down the gauntlet to business and social partners‚ saying they should meet government half way in ...
Business
19 hours ago

Gupta 'money laundering' probed by central bank in Dubai

Money laundering by the Gupta family using shelf companies in Dubai is “very unfortunate” and is being discussed “at the highest level”‚ says Hamad ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH LIVE | Inquiry into state capture in Parliament Politics
  2. High-level Dubai eyes on Guptas Politics
  3. Trillian CEO knew Nene would be sacked, made a killing on rand's fall Politics
  4. MPs call on Zuma to fix grants saga Politics
  5. State capture inquiry - but on Zuma's terms Politics

Latest Videos

New York truck attack suspect seen running away from vehicle used in attack
Triple murder accused Henri van Breda takes the stand
X