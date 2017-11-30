De Lille fights back at attempt to unseat her

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille faces a motion of no confidence after allegations of misconduct and possible corruption in her government.

But she is refusing to go down without a fight, issuing a 5477-word rebuttal on Wednesday of a 42-page affidavit accusing her of ethical and legal shortcomings.

The ANC, the official opposition in the city council, said it would table the motion at next Tuesday's council meeting after the executive director in De Lille's office, Craig Kesson, signed an affidavit accusing the mayor of attempting to bury a report on alleged corruption in the MyCiTi bus rapid transport system.

ANC leader in the Cape metro Xolani Sotashe said De Lille should also face disciplinary action.

"We are calling for the removal of the executive mayor from office," he said.