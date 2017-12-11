How ANC presidential hopefuls shape up on social media

South Africa's next president could be elected this week at the ANC's leadership conference in Soweto.

Here is how the candidates have shaped up on social media.

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‚ who is one of the top contenders to succeed President Jacob Zuma for the lead role on Sunday‚ took to Twitter to suggest that she was a woman of action.

"20 Years ago‚ when I was Health Minister‚ I lobbied and executed for the Choice on Termination of Pregnancy Act‚" she wrote on Twitter.

"Since then‚ deaths of women and girls due to illegal abortions has decreased by 90%. Women’s lives matter! Women’s Rights matter! And I will always fight for women‚" she continued.