The DA inquiry into divisions in the party’s ruling caucus in Cape Town heard a string of accusations against mayor Patricia de Lille ranging from nepotism and intimidation to defeating the ends of justice.

The investigation‚ launched in late September under the chairmanship of parliamentary chief whip John Steenhuisen‚ was sparked by a lengthy dossier submitted in July by mayoral committee member JP Smith to party leader Mmusi Maimane and federal executive chairman James Selfe.

Two months earlier‚ De Lille had submitted a formal complaint about Smith to Dirk Smit‚ the Speaker of the city council‚ alleging he had contravened the councillors’ code of conduct and demanding an investigation.

The documents‚ which depict rampant interpersonal conflict in the executive corridors of Cape Town’s Civic Centre‚ are among dozens leaked to TimesLIVE from within the DA as the party’s federal executive prepares to meet on Sunday to decide on De Lille’s future.

Asked to comment on the contents of the documents‚ De Lille said on Thursday: “My responses to the allegations were submitted to the federal executive as requested. It is well known that the matter will be discussed by fedex on Sunday.