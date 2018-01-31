Politics

Statement on Zuma 'fake' says ANC

31 January 2018 - 11:37 By Natasha Marrian
The ANC has dismissed as "fake" a statement on the outcome of its national working committee on Monday.

The statement was posted on the party’s official Facebook page for more than 24 hours and was deleted from there on Wednesday morning. However‚ it had not been distributed to the media through the usual ANC communication channels.

"The ANC distances itself from these statements. All official communication from the ANC to the media is issued via the ANC Media List‚" the party said.

"Any other correspondence not emanating from this platform should be viewed with [circumspection] and clarity in such instances should be sought from the comrades mandated to speak on behalf of the ANC."

The statement had indicated that the national working committee had mandated its national officials to meet President Jacob Zuma to discuss a set of actions to "place the ANC in good stead" and "to best manage the transition".

Communication from the party has been conflicted over Zuma’s potential departure since a national executive committee meeting‚ which discussed the matter two weeks ago.

