Politics

Hands off Zuma‚ or else...

02 February 2018 - 15:47 By Penwell Dlamini
President Jacob Zuma.
President Jacob Zuma.
Image: Jackie Clausen

Civil society groups have vowed to fight the removal of President Jacob Zuma from office and threatened to mobilise their members if the ruling party forces him to step down.

A number of organisations briefed the media in Marshalltown‚ Johannesburg‚ about their campaign to fight off plans to remove Zuma as the president of the country.

Among the organisations involved in the campaign is the Black First Land First and Unemployed People’s Trust.

Bafana Nzuza‚ chairman of the Unemployed People’s Trust‚ said people had been sold a lie of unity ahead of the ANC elective conference in December.

“We have been taken as fools and continue to be regarded as such. The statements and media pronouncements of the ANC lately suggest total disrespect of the people of South Africa.

Why all this pressure for JZ to go? asks Hands Off Jacob Zuma campaign

President Jacob Zuma must finish his term and not be removed before 2019.
Politics
5 hours ago

The ANC statements are focusing on the removal and arrest of the President Gedleyihlekisa Zuma by the new leadership. We categorically request that these type of media statements must be stopped.

“We demand the newly-elected leaders focus more on pressing issues such as strengthening the ANC and the implementation of the radical economic transformation policy‚ which included the expropriation of our stolen land without compensation. We are then‚ therefore‚ launching the ‘hands off Zuma’ campaign.

“More of our demands will be in the memorandum that we will deliver in the ANC headquarters‚ Luthuli House. We have already written to the secretary-general of the ANC [Ace Magashule]. We have addressed to him that we will be either marching or picketing to Luthuli House to give him a memorandum‚” Nzuza said.

Since Cyril Ramaphosa took over as the president of the ANC‚ there have been growing calls for Zuma to step down. The Sowetan reported on Friday that the ANC’s Top Six would hold a meeting with Zuma on Sunday‚ and‚ the publication reported‚ it is expected to ask Zuma to step down.

Two weeks after Sona‚ parliament will debate another no confidence motion in Zuma

Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete has scheduled a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma‚ requested by EFF leader Julius ...
Politics
2 hours ago

The meeting follows a recent ANC national working committee gathering where it was agreed that Zuma should not be allowed to address the nation at the official opening of Parliament next Thursday‚ the newspaper reported.

Nzuza warned the ANC against removing a sitting state president.

“In the memorandum that we will deliver to the secretary general of the ANC‚ we will make him aware that‚ come 2019‚ if all our demands are not met‚ we will call all our members not to vote for the ANC. If the ANC focuses on removing a sitting president‚ we will not vote for it [in 2019]‚” said Nzuza.

Other organisations involved in the campaign included one called National Taxi Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal‚ Radical Transformation Movement of Azania‚ Qina Mshayeli and the National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA. 

READ MORE

Aikona Baleka‚ that's a waste of time - EFF

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu said on Friday the party was dissatisfied with its motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma being ...
Politics
3 hours ago

As NPA deadline loomed‚ Zuma made another late-night move

In what has become typical fashion‚ President Jacob Zuma used the late hours of the night to make a major move – this time submitting representations ...
Politics
1 day ago

Smile! Zuma and Ramaphosa beam for the camera

SA President Jacob Zuma and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa put on a united face at the extended Cabinet Lekgotla currently taking place at the ...
Politics
2 days ago

UDM calls on opposition parties to discuss Zuma's fate

United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa has put aside his political differences and has called on opposition parties to “unite” against ...
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. 'David Mabuza has declared war on me' Politics
  2. Hands off Zuma‚ or else... Politics
  3. Two weeks after Sona‚ parliament will debate another no confidence motion in ... Politics
  4. How SAPS is tracking 'kingpins who masquerade as hard-working South Africans': ... Politics
  5. Aikona Baleka‚ that's a waste of time - EFF Politics

Latest Videos

Farmers vs people: severe Cape drought forces tough choices
Siam Lee’s murder accused makes court appearance
X