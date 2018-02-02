Civil society groups have vowed to fight the removal of President Jacob Zuma from office and threatened to mobilise their members if the ruling party forces him to step down.

A number of organisations briefed the media in Marshalltown‚ Johannesburg‚ about their campaign to fight off plans to remove Zuma as the president of the country.

Among the organisations involved in the campaign is the Black First Land First and Unemployed People’s Trust.

Bafana Nzuza‚ chairman of the Unemployed People’s Trust‚ said people had been sold a lie of unity ahead of the ANC elective conference in December.

“We have been taken as fools and continue to be regarded as such. The statements and media pronouncements of the ANC lately suggest total disrespect of the people of South Africa.