Organisers of pro and anti-Zuma protests not granted permission: JMPD

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says none of the organisers of the pro and anti-Zuma marches were granted permission to hold protests outside Luthuli House on Monday.

“Nobody came to us to apply. We have no knowledge of the marches‚” said JMPD spokesperson Edna Mamonyane.

She said the JMPD has mobilised metro officers outside the ANC headquarters to “try and engage” organisers of the marches.