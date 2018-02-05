Politics

Organisers of pro and anti-Zuma protests not granted permission: JMPD

05 February 2018 - 08:34 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
JMPD vehicle. File photo
JMPD vehicle. File photo
Image: Reuben Goldberg

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says none of the organisers of the pro and anti-Zuma marches were granted permission to hold protests outside Luthuli House on Monday.

“Nobody came to us to apply. We have no knowledge of the marches‚” said JMPD spokesperson Edna Mamonyane.

She said the JMPD has mobilised metro officers outside the ANC headquarters to “try and engage” organisers of the marches.

Pro and anti-Zuma protesters to face off outside Luthuli House

Supporters of President Jacob Zuma are set to square off with his detractors on Monday during a protest outside Luthuli House in Johannesburg.
Politics
3 hours ago

“We will try and make sure that traffic is not completely disrupted.”

The pro-Zuma protests are to be led by Black First Land First‚ while ANC members have said they will defend Luthuli House.

The protests follow reports that the ANC leadership had met with President Jacob Zuma at the weekend to ask him to resign. Reports suggested that Zuma had refused.

Lobby group Future SA on Sunday released an open letter‚ calling on ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa to ensure that Zuma does not deliver the State of the Nation Address on Thursday.

READ MORE

Zuma told ANC he's not going anywhere: Malema

President Jacob Zuma is sticking to his opinion that he has complied with all legal instructions and will not be relinquishing the top job‚ according ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Dear Cyril‚ please don’t let Zuma deliver Sona: Future SA

Lobby group Future South Africa has called on ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa to ensure that President Jacob Zuma does not deliver the State of the ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Mabuza claims protection order against him nothing more than a political campaign

ANC deputy president David Mabuza has slammed an interim protection order taken out against him by a wealthy Mpumalanga businessman and said it is ...
Politics
23 hours ago

Malema wants secret ballot for no-confidence motion against Zuma

EFF president Julius Malema has requested that the motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma on February 22 be held through a secret ...
Politics
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Get Outa here before Sona‚ lobby group tells Zuma Politics
  2. I'm with De Lille: Khoza and Mazibuko back Cape Town mayor Politics
  3. Organisers of pro and anti-Zuma protests not granted permission: JMPD Politics
  4. Zuma told ANC he's not going anywhere: Malema Politics
  5. De Lille fights back against latest allegations Politics

Latest Videos

Cape Town rescue dogs receive 69 tons of water from Joburg animal lovers
Farmers vs people: severe Cape drought forces tough choices
X