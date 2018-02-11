Politics

Parliamentary committee supports Zwelithini complaint against MiWay

11 February 2018
Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services supports King Goodwill Zwelithini’s decision to lay a complaint against insurance company MiWay.

The royal family is considering lodging a complaint with the Information Regulator and taking legal action against MiWay.

A leaked recorded conversation between a sales rep and King Goodwill Zwelithini starts with the rep addressing Zwelithini by his first name. The king reprimands the sales rep.

Prince Thulani said on Saturday in a statement on behalf of the royal family they consider it an insult to the Zulu Nation.

“In what the Royal Family regards as a violation of privacy‚ the sales agent phoned His Majesty and addressed him by his name. In the Zulu culture‚ it is highly disrespectful for anyone to address His Majesty by his first name.”

The royal household said the king’s family had been “inundated” with calls from concerned ordinary members of society.

Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services chairperson Dr Mathole Motshekga said the call is “clearly” a violation of the Protection of Private Information Act (POPIA).

POPIA stipulates how private and public bodies should handle and protect individuals’ personal information.

Motshekga believes the incident defies “culturally acceptable practices”.

“The African royalty are the custodians of the ethical and moral values of their people and the actions of MiWay are not only an insult on the Zulu people but all peace-loving and progressive people and must be condemned.”

Motshekga said the committee supports the Zulu royal family's decision to lodge a complaint with the Information Regulator. Thulani said Miway should be punished for violating the Consumer Protection Act.

“The act guarantees the right to privacy and right to fair and responsible marketing.”

- Additional reporting by Graeme Hosken

