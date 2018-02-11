Parliamentary committee supports Zwelithini complaint against MiWay

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services supports King Goodwill Zwelithini’s decision to lay a complaint against insurance company MiWay.

The royal family is considering lodging a complaint with the Information Regulator and taking legal action against MiWay.

A leaked recorded conversation between a sales rep and King Goodwill Zwelithini starts with the rep addressing Zwelithini by his first name. The king reprimands the sales rep.

Prince Thulani said on Saturday in a statement on behalf of the royal family they consider it an insult to the Zulu Nation.