Politics

Malema calls out Zuma over Mbeki's ouster: 'He's talking rubbish'

14 February 2018 - 15:00 By Timeslive
Julius Malema
Julius Malema
Image: Alaister Russell

Julius Malema‚ once one of Jacob Zuma's biggest supporters‚ has called out the president on what he says is a lie.

Talking on national television‚ Zuma said he was one of those who said Thabo Mbeki should not be recalled, "I was saying we should not recall comrade Mbeki because it will set a bad precedent. Of course I was defeated by the majority."

Malema‚ now leader of the opposition EFF fighting for a motion of no confidence in Zuma in parliament‚ rejected this assertion on Twitter.

"He's talking rubbish‚ CR (Cyril Ramaphosa) is the one who opposed it. Zuma told me that we should remove Mbeki because he can’t work with him."

The ANC parliamentary caucus on Wednesday agreed to table a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma on Thursday.

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile told journalists on Wednesday that he had informed the caucus of the ANC national executive committee's decision to recall Zuma‚ after which the meeting had agreed to vote for Zuma's removal. Mashatile said ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa would then be voted in as state president.

Mashatile said Zuma had been given until Wednesday to submit his resignation letter.

"We can no longer wait beyond today. President Zuma might respond later but we can't keep South Africans waiting‚" said Mashatile.

The motion of no confidence is scheduled for 2pm on Thursday. 

The ANC caucus meeting coincided with the arrest of three people linked to the Hawks' state capture investigation. The elite squad earlier on Wednesday pounced on properties belonging to the Guptas‚ who have been fingered along with Zuma in allegations of state capture.

Chief whips of the DA, EFF and IFP have commented on the motion on a vote of no confidence against Jacob Zuma, which will be heard in Parliament on Thursday.

