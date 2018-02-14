On Wednesday morning‚ the Hawks swooped on the Gupta family at their compound in Saxonwold.

They blocked off the road in the elite Johannesburg suburb.

About 15 cars and a strong police contingent could be seen outside the compound.

The Hawks were later seen driving out in flashy cars believed to belong to the family.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said the arrests were part of an ongoing operation.

"We are expecting more arrests."

Saxonwold residents hailed the arrests saying they were pleased the law has finally taken its course.

"The proliferation of the Gupta compound has had residents up in arms. In recent years they have blocked out the gates‚ but before you could see government officials coming in‚" said Saxonwold resident Richard Bottger.

"To see the Hawks here is really encouraging. This is showing the electorate that there is a positive change coming."