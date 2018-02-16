Newly elected president Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday be greeted by all the pomp and ceremony associated with the official opening of parliament.

Ramaphosa and more than 1‚000 guests will be treated to a lavish display‚ including a military parade and a 21-gun salute‚ parliament said. But amid the pomp and ceremony‚ there will also be some poignant moments to tug at the heart strings of ordinary South Africans.

At 7pm on Friday Ramaphosa is due to deliver the State of the Nation Address in the National Assembly. Parliament said it will be a “full ceremonial” occasion.

“It will involve a ceremonial parade exhibiting military traditions‚ drills and ethos of the army‚ the navy and the air force of the Republic of South Africa. This includes a national salute by the Ceremonial Guard of the South African National Defence Force‚ a military band‚ a salute flight by the South African Air Force and a 21-gun salute‚” parliament said in a statement. “Processions on the red carpet from the Slave Lodge to the National Assembly building will reflect the three arms of the state – the Judiciary‚ the Legislature and the Executive.”