Zuma's free education promise left Treasury with 'no choice'

Former president Jacob Zuma’s announcement of free higher education blindsided the National Treasury‚ said finance minister Malusi Gigaba.

Speaking at a post-budget breakfast in Cape Town‚ Gigaba said: "To make a big announcement in the midst of the budget process is something Treasury is wary of. It would have been better if they made the announcement at Sona [state of the nation address]."

At the December ANC elective conference Zuma announced that the government would subsidise free higher education for poor and working-class students‚ referring to currently enrolled students from households with a combined annual income of under R350 000‚ by the 2018 academic year.