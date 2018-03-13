Stormers have more bad injury news

The Stormers injury count continues to mount with the news that fullback SP Marais will miss this weekend’s must-win Super Rugby clash against the Blues at Newlands.

Marais sustained a rib injury against the Highlanders last week and won’t feature against the Blues.

Lock JD Schickerling also underwent surgery on Monday on a torn bicep and will miss another four months of action while wing Sergeal Petersen suffered a medial cruciate ligament injury in a Supersport Challenge warm-up match at the weekend.

He has been sidelined for another four months.

Wing Seabelo Senatla has not fully recovered from a groin injury.

He is undergoing conservative management of the injury and will be assessed regularly with no return-to-play date set.

On a positive note both lock Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ who was ill last week‚ and flank Cobus Wiese (shoulder) have made full recoveries and should turn out against the Blues.

Centres Dan du Plessis (shoulder) and Dan Kriel (foot) and scrumhalf Jano Vermaak (knee) are all available for Western Province in a friendly game against Griquas in Upington on Saturday as they make their return.

Flyhalf Jean-Luc du Plessis (groin)‚ hooker Scarra Ntubeni (hamstring) and props Frans Malherbe (neck) and Ali Vermaak (hamstring) are all back in full training this week as they return from long-term lay-offs.

Each of these players will have their progress monitored in order to determine a return-to-play date.

Lock Eben Etzebeth (shoulder) and looseforward Juarno Augustus (back) continue to make good progress in their rehabilitation and their return to play will be determined by their rehabilitation progress.

The Stormers are on a three-match losing streak and desperately need to turn their season around against an All Black-studded Blues team that beat the Lions at Ellis Park last weekend.