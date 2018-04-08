Government will fall like apartheid if it does not invest in youth: Motlanthe

The government and the ANC must invest in the youth if they do not want to fall like apartheid or the Roman empire‚ former president Kgalema Motlanthe warned on Sunday.

He was speaking at St Mary’s Cathedral in Johannesburg at a service commemorating the life of the late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

“Far much more mightier systems‚ the system of apartheid‚ the Roman empire‚ the Mongolian empire‚ the British empire came and fell.”

Motlanthe warned the government against overindulging in celebrating the past.