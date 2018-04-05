Mabuza, Magashule among first to sign Ma Winnie's condolence book
Deputy president David Mabuza led the signing of the ANC condolence book outside the home of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Orlando West‚ Soweto‚ on Thursday.
Mabuza led a delegation of ANC NEC members to her home to pay their respects to her family.
The have been a number of visitors to her Madikizela-Mandela's house since her death on Monday afternoon at the age of 81.
After Mabuza signed the book‚ ANC secretary general Ace Magashule and treasurer general Paul Mashatile were the next to sign the condolence book.
Other NEC members who were present‚ including Small Business Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu‚ Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and Cooperative Governance and Local Government Minister Zweli Mkhize‚ also signed the book‚ before members of the public were invited to sign the book.
Addressing the crowds gathered outside the Soweto home‚ Mabuza thanked members of the public who had visited to pay their respects.
"As the ANC‚ we want to remind you that the leader we are talking about is the embodiment of the struggle. She is the torch-bearer of our freedom. As the ANC‚ we hold this name in high esteem‚" Mabuza said.
He said if the ANC wanted to give Madikizela-Mandela a good send-off‚ it should proceed from where she had left off.
"As long as there is unemployment‚ as long as there is poverty‚ as long as there is inequality‚ the struggle continues."
Mabuza said government and ANC leaders would continue to come to her home as they prepare for her funeral‚ which will be held next Saturday.
ANC head of elections Fikile Mbakula told the throngs of people gathered outside her home that a memorial service would be held at the University of Johannesburg Soweto campus on Monday afternoon.
He said there would be other memorial services in all provinces next week.