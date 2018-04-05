Deputy president David Mabuza led the signing of the ANC condolence book outside the home of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Orlando West‚ Soweto‚ on Thursday.

Mabuza led a delegation of ANC NEC members to her home to pay their respects to her family.

The have been a number of visitors to her Madikizela-Mandela's house since her death on Monday afternoon at the age of 81.

After Mabuza signed the book‚ ANC secretary general Ace Magashule and treasurer general Paul Mashatile were the next to sign the condolence book.

Other NEC members who were present‚ including Small Business Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu‚ Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and Cooperative Governance and Local Government Minister Zweli Mkhize‚ also signed the book‚ before members of the public were invited to sign the book.