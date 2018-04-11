Politics

DA's Gana gunning for Gauteng premier position

11 April 2018 - 07:32 By Aphiwe Deklerk
DA's Makashule Gana
DA's Makashule Gana
Image: SIMON MATHEBULA

DA MPL Makashule Gana has announced he will be running to be his party's premier candidate for Gauteng.

Gana is a former DA youth leader and deputy federal chairperson. His announcement comes after his party made a call for applications for people who want to be members of parliament and provincial legislatures.

It is not yet clear who will be eyeing the same position in the DA‚ but at an event to launch his campaign‚ Gana was supported by provincial leader John Moodey and Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga‚ among other high-profile leaders.

"I believe that we can and know that we must win Gauteng‚ which is why I am availing myself to be Gauteng premier candidate for the DA‚" said Gana.

He said he was ready to deliver victory for the voiceless. Gana said he was a social liberal and the DA was imprinted in his political DNA.

"I entered politics to help pull down South Africa's 'Walls of Jericho': the social and economic legacy of apartheid‚" said Gana.

He said he was not satisfied with the pace of change in South Africa and that instead the country was going backward.

"In Gauteng we are still separated by the circumstances of our birth‚ the healthcare we receive‚ the schools our children go to‚ the careers we pursue‚ where we worship and even by how‚ in the end‚ we die‚" he added.

READ MORE

'Do I want more female leaders? Of course I do' - Maimane

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has claimed a victory for his party’s move to adopt a new diversity clause in its constitution.
Politics
2 days ago

Trollip wins race against Msimanga

Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip has been re-elected to the position of DA federal chairperson.
Politics
2 days ago

Tale of two factions as DA's meat and beer group faces off against cheese and wine crowd

It was a tale of one party living in two different worlds when DA contenders for the position of federal chair hosted last-minute dinners to conclude ...
Politics
3 days ago

DA’s opponents painting party as white because they’re ‘afraid of black South Africans’: Maimane

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says his political opponents have painted his party as white because they are "afraid of black South Africans" who are ...
Politics
3 days ago

Most read

  1. DA's Gana gunning for Gauteng premier position Politics
  2. Ramaphosa says Winnie was a fearless leader who hated corruption South Africa
  3. There is a case for socialism in SA: Mbalula Politics
  4. Guptas‚ Myeni dodge the sheriff Politics
  5. Trollip vote council meeting 'permanently adjourned' Politics

Latest Videos

‘Jerry Richardson told me he did it’, says Stompie’s mother
Police officer arrested and stripped of badge
X