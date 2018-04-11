DA MPL Makashule Gana has announced he will be running to be his party's premier candidate for Gauteng.

Gana is a former DA youth leader and deputy federal chairperson. His announcement comes after his party made a call for applications for people who want to be members of parliament and provincial legislatures.

It is not yet clear who will be eyeing the same position in the DA‚ but at an event to launch his campaign‚ Gana was supported by provincial leader John Moodey and Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga‚ among other high-profile leaders.

"I believe that we can and know that we must win Gauteng‚ which is why I am availing myself to be Gauteng premier candidate for the DA‚" said Gana.

He said he was ready to deliver victory for the voiceless. Gana said he was a social liberal and the DA was imprinted in his political DNA.

"I entered politics to help pull down South Africa's 'Walls of Jericho': the social and economic legacy of apartheid‚" said Gana.

He said he was not satisfied with the pace of change in South Africa and that instead the country was going backward.

"In Gauteng we are still separated by the circumstances of our birth‚ the healthcare we receive‚ the schools our children go to‚ the careers we pursue‚ where we worship and even by how‚ in the end‚ we die‚" he added.