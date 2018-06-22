The Government Employees Medical Scheme has welcomed the publication of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill and the Medical Schemes Amendment Bill.

Dr Guni Goolab‚ principal officer of the Government Employees Medical Scheme‚ said the bills had come at just the right time‚ before a much-awaited provisional report that looked at costs in the health sector that will be released at the end of the month.

Goolab said it was good that the bills were released together by Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

“The NHI indicates the long-term future of the country in terms of healthcare but simultaneously with the publication of the Medical Schemes Amendment Bill‚ it confirms that there continues to be a role for medical schemes as we move towards universal healthcare‚” said Goolab.

He also welcomed the focus on the main areas that both schemes and members complained about.