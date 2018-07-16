The Democratic Alliance's (DA) fight with Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille is far from over as the party revealed on Monday that it would appeal the Western Cape High Court judgment which set aside its decision to terminate De Lille's membership.

And this on the same day that Marian Nieuwoudt‚ a DA councillor in the Cape Town council‚ tabled a new motion of no confidence against De Lille. Monday was the first day of the council’s new term.

Nieuwoudt could not be reached for comment at the time of publishing. But municipal Speaker Dirk Smit confirmed to TimesLIVE that a motion of no confidence had been tabled against the mayor.

Smit said the motion was set to be heard during a council meeting on July 26.

But Smit's own fitness to hold office is also up for debate‚ as the ANC tabled a motion of no confidence against him‚ claiming that the council has denigrated under his leadership.

ANC caucus leader Xolani Sotatshe accused Smit of being partisan and allowing a cabal within the DA caucus - including party leader Mmusi Maimane - to run the council. An example of this‚ he said‚ was the decision to remove De Lille's executive powers as the executive mayor and giving them to the mayoral committee.