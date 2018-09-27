When the EFF Student Command (EFFSC) cleaned up during Student Representative Council (SRC) elections at Wits in October last year‚ EFF leader Julius Malema poked fun at the ANC’s Fikile Mbalula on Twitter.

“@MbalulaFikile You said @WitsUniversity Students always vote correctly‚ I should think that this time around you are correct. Shapa@WitsEFF” tweeted Malama after his young troops took 12 out of 15 seats in the SRC.

Three seats went to the Progressive Youth Alliance (PYA)‚ which is made up of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL)‚ the Young Communists League (YCL) and the Muslim Students Association.

In June last year‚ the University of Cape Town elected its first black SRC president who is affiliated to the EFF. The EFFSC recently won the SRC elections at the Durban University of Technology and Mangosuthu University of Technology after trouncing the ANC-aligned SA Student Congress (Sasco).

The EFFSC took eight out of 11 seats at Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) and won all eight available seats at Durban University of Technology.

Now inroads being made by the EFF Student Command on SA campuses is bothering the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal as they believe “it has the potential to create an impression that young people do not want to associate with those in close proximity to the ANC”.