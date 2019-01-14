Four Twitter lessons for politicians ahead of the 2019 elections

Social media is an important electioneering tool and politicians should tread carefully where the online community is concerned.

The following articles are examples of how one tweet can go south faster than a voter can write “X” on a ballot paper, and there are lessons to be drawn from these politicians’ Twitter experiences.

Lesson 1 - Twitter backlash is not a good look

A single offensive post can alienate hundreds of voters in a matter of seconds. The impact is even greater if politicians find themselves on the wrong side of people with a huge following.

It’s not a good look for politicians to feature on Twitter trend lists for the wrong reasons.

This year, some politicians have been schooled in this regard after they tweeted statements better left unsaid.