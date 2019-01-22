Politics

WATCH LIVE | Angelo Agrizzi drops more bombshells at state capture inquiry

22 January 2019

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi will continue his testimony at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday morning.

On Monday, Agrizzi laid bare how the controversial prison security company lined the pockets of ANC heavyweights and state officials in exchange for furthering its business interests with the government.

Agrizzi pulled no punches, implicating ministers, former and current ANC members of parliament, and officials working in various departments.

He started with environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane.

So close was Bosasa’s allegedly corrupt relationship with Mokonyane, that the minister is said to have insisted that the company foot the bill for ANC rallies, birthday celebrations, funeral services, and even a rental car for her daughter.

Agrizzi told the commission that Bosasa had paid for at least a dozen ANC events, including the party’s Siyanqoba rallies, which are held before elections.

