'I have not been implicated in the Zondo Commission,' says Jacob Zuma

Former President Jacob Zuma believes he has not been implicated in the state capture inquiry, despite damning allegations made against him by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi this week.

During an interview with Africanews24-7, Zuma said the main purpose of the Zondo commission was to find him corrupt, but so far no one has linked him to any corruption.

"In fact, my understanding is that that the purpose of the commission that is there now was meant to find this corruption about me. But what I think what is happening in that commission says something different.