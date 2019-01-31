Politics

Luthuli House welcomes averting of job losses at SABC

31 January 2019 - 19:44 By ZIMASA MATIWANE
SABC in Auckland Park, Johannesburg.
SABC in Auckland Park, Johannesburg.
Image: Waldo Swiegers. (C) Sunday Times.

The ANC on Thursday welcomed the decision by the SABC not to renew its notice to retrench more than 2,000 permanent staff and freelancers.

“The ANC has always believed that employers, inclusive of state-owned enterprises, should exhaust all avenues before resorting to retrenchments," said national spokeman Zizi Kodwa. "We are pleased that the SABC has elected not to renew the section 189 notice following constructive engagements with relevant stakeholders."

The cash-strapped public broadcaster had indicated in late 2018 that it was looking to reduce the number of permanent employees by 981, and the number of freelancers by 1,200.

In a statement, the SABC said it had decided not to go ahead with the retrenchment process.

SABC halts retrenchments as it embarks on skills audit

The financially compromised broadcaster says the audit will result in a ‘fit-for-purpose structure’ with appropriate layers of management and  skills 
News
4 hours ago

It said it was doing this in the "interest of the SABC, its employees, key stakeholders and the South African public at large".

Kodwa commended communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and the parliamentary portfolio committee on communications for their guidance on this matter.

"While we appreciate the challenging economic conditions, we remain convinced that creative solutions can always be found through honest and open engagements among the affected parties. We are mindful of the fact that this step does not suggest that the SABC is out of the woods yet, but it is an encouraging step towards finding lasting solutions," said Kodwa.

The ANC urged the SABC to continue engaging with stakeholders "towards rebuilding a robust public broadcaster the nation can be proud of".

MORE

SABC blames 'technical glitch' for salary drama but Twitter is not buying it

A technical glitch on the part of a financial institution?
News
2 days ago

Broadcast amendments would ‘end professional football’‚ says Khoza

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) are going to fight tooth and nail against the proposed Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) ...
Sport
2 days ago

Media companies fined after admitting to price-fixing

The Competition Commission has ordered the SABC, Primedia and Ster-Kinekor to pay millions of rands in penalties after they admitted to cartel ...
Business
3 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Nine wasted years' claim is political dishonesty: Zuma Politics
  2. Luthuli House welcomes averting of job losses at SABC Politics
  3. 'I have not been implicated in the Zondo Commission,' says Jacob Zuma Politics
  4. 'Day Zero' cash pumped into Cape Town's war on crime Politics
  5. ANC eyes coloured vote in plea for state jobs in Western Cape Politics

Latest Videos

Protest brings Pretoria West to a standstill
Mantashe, Myeni and Mokonyane scored 'home upgrades' from Bosasa
X