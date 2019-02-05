Editor tells of threatening phone calls after publishing Bosasa stories

News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson told the state capture inquiry on Tuesday that he had received threatening phone calls from Bosasa staff, after publishing a series of stories on the controversial prison facilities company in 2009.

Basson, who worked at the Mail & Guardian at the time, detailed two “episodes” that occurred after publishing various articles on how Bosasa was unduly awarded lucrative tenders from the department of correctional services.

“There was a period, during that time, that I started receiving calls on my cellphone. There were a lot of these calls, they came during the day and night. Sometimes the calls were from a number visible on my phone. There were also unknown numbers and also landlines,” he said.