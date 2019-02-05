Zondo inquiry hears how Bosasa 'bag man' distributed the bribery millions

The state capture inquiry heard on Tuesday how one man provided controversial prison facilities company Bosasa with millions in cash that was allegedly used to pay off politicians and senior government officials.

Gregory Lawrence, who has been involved in the export of food and alcohol to SADC countries for more than two decades, detailed how he got into business with Equal Trade’s Gregg Lacon-Allin back in 2004.

Lawrence said at least 60% of the transactions the pair conducted with SADC traders were in cash, which accounted for more than R1m per consignment.

He said that around 2012, Lacon-Allin told him that instead of depositing the cash in the bank, it could be handed over to Bosasa at their offices in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg.

It was agreed that Bosasa would pay Lawrence back via electronic funds transfer (EFT), therefore saving him the costs of depositing millions in cash at the banks. Lawrence said Bosasa also paid Lacon-Allin a commission on the cash, but he did not know how much.