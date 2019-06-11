KZN ANC to meet Ramaphosa over 'Hollywood-style' arrests for political murders

"We want to put that before the president. We’re not going to say to the president, 'Stop the investigations.' We want to say, 'Investigate arrests, but in a dignified way.'

"I know there is an argument that there is no dignity in thieving and there is no dignity to be accorded to those who are accused of doing anything that is wrong. But at least the way we handle it must not create fertile ground for people to believe that these are ANC problems and somebody is using the state to undermine and subvert the direction of the ANC in his own direction. So we will engage the president on that issue.

"This Hollywood style - that when people are arrested, it must appear as though we’re intending to embarrass rather than deal with the content of the problem - that’s what we’re going to take [to] the president and say to him, 'As national officials, please help us to deal with this matter,'" said Ntuli.