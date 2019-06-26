Pemmy Majodina on Cyril Ramaphosa's vision: 'No revolution without a dream'

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina has defended President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address (Sona), following opposition parties dismissing it as nothing but "a pipe dream".

DA leader Mmusi Maimane described the Sona as “a state of no action and containing a lot of empty promises”.

EFF leader Julius Malema said Ramaphosa should be ashamed of himself for abandoning the Nasrec resolutions.

"He never spoke about the manifesto of the ANC, he came to speak about his imagination," said Malema.