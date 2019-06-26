Politics

Pemmy Majodina on Cyril Ramaphosa's vision: 'No revolution without a dream'

26 June 2019 - By Unathi Nkanjeni
ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina defends President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address (Sona), following the opposition dismissing it as nothing but "a pipe dream".
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina has defended President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address (Sona), following opposition parties dismissing it as nothing but "a pipe dream".

DA leader Mmusi Maimane described the Sona as “a state of no action and containing a lot of empty promises”.

EFF leader Julius Malema said Ramaphosa should be ashamed of himself for abandoning the Nasrec resolutions.

"He never spoke about the manifesto of the ANC, he came to speak about his imagination," said Malema.

Speaking during a debate on the Sona at the National Assembly on Tuesday, Majodina said there is no revolution without a dream.

"Any revolution without a dream is a dead revolution," she said. .

Majodina denied claims that Ramaphosa had no plan to fix South Africa’s many problems.

"The president has outlined more than 21 concrete plans on how to take SA forward. He was specific on how to grow the economy. Unemployment remains high, particularly among the youth. Our country endures unacceptable levels of income and wealth inequality," she said.

Majodina urged the government to work in a social contract with South Africans and hoped to "work together with all South Africans to close the gap between the poor and the rich".

She also accused certain opposition members of immature political engagement, adding that she hopes to foster a "culture of mature political engagement" instead.

"The ANC will not descend into an arena of childishness and political vulgarity, no matter how much we are provoked, as you are doing.

"Yes, we will engage in the battle of ideas and we will advance superior arguments, informed by facts and evidence, and our ideological grounding; rather than rhetoric or insults," said Majodina.

X