Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture: former CEO of SAA Sizakele Mzimela testifies

26 June 2019 - 10:23 By timeslive

The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture will hear the testimony of the former CEO of SAA, who is the current acting CEO of SA Express, Sizakele Mzimela, on Wednesday.


Airport co-ordinator for SA Express Estelle Loock testified on Tuesday.

Former president Jacob Zuma, who has until now refused to answer specific questions on alleged state capture during his time in office, has agreed to make himself available to the commission.

