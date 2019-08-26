DA calls for probe into Bosasa boss Gavin Watson's fatal car crash

The Democratic Alliance has called on on police to look into the circumstances surrounding a fatal car crash in which facilities management boss Gavin Watson died.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi said: “The Democratic Alliance (DA) has noted reports confirming that Bosasa executive Gavin Watson was killed in an accident during the early hours of Monday morning.

“The police need to probe the circumstances leading up to the fateful accident involving the Bosasa boss, whose company has billions of rands worth of tenders with the government and has channelled millions of rands into the coffers of the ANC in general and specifically the campaign of President Cyril Ramaphosa.”

Malatsi said Watson’s death may have a material impact on the work of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.