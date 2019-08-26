Politics

DA calls for probe into Bosasa boss Gavin Watson's fatal car crash

26 August 2019 - 17:23 By Herald Reporter
Bosasa chief executive officer Gavin Watson died in car crash on Monday morning
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The Democratic Alliance has called on on police to look into the circumstances surrounding a fatal car crash in which facilities management boss Gavin Watson died.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi said: “The Democratic Alliance (DA) has noted reports confirming that Bosasa executive Gavin Watson was killed in an accident during the early hours of Monday morning.

“The police need to probe the circumstances leading up to the fateful accident involving the Bosasa boss, whose company has billions of rands worth of tenders with the government and has channelled millions of rands into the coffers of the ANC in general and specifically the campaign of President Cyril Ramaphosa.”

Malatsi said Watson’s death may have a material impact on the work of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

He said: “It is therefore vital, given SAPS stating that a case of culpable homicide has been opened, that even a whiff of foul play is dispelled by a thorough and transparent investigation by the SAPS. This is to ensure that other witnesses are not intimated by this incident and for the commission of inquiry to conduct its work without fear or favour.

“Angelo Agrizzi’s testimony as well as the revelations by DA leader Mmusi Maimane of the cosy and potentially corrupt relationship Bosasa has with the ANC and Ramaphosa, indicate that Gavin Watson had a lot to say before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry.”

Malatsi extended his condolences to Watson’s family.

Watson died when the car he was driving, a company Toyota Corolla, hit a bridge pillar near the R21.

- HeraldLIVE

