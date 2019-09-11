WATCH LIVE | Hlaudi Motsoeneng show continues at state capture inquiry

"I went in together with Hlaudi. I do recall my phone and everyone else's phone was taken and the batteries removed. We then went into a dining room where the people present proceeded to congratulate me. I think it was Ajay, Atul, Duduzane Zuma and Ace Magashule’s son [Tshepo Magashule]," she told the commission at the time.

"We enjoy curry there big time, chairperson, together. I was acting as the GCEO [group chief operations officer]. It was part of the handover. I said to her, 'look, compliance informed me there is this relationship between The New Age and SABC, but we as SABC are not complying because there is no memorandum of understanding on this matter," said Motsoeneng. "These people (Guptas), they talked to me to say they would be happy if we can meet your new GCEO'," he told the commission.

The hearing continues.