Herman Mashaba says SA’s biggest problem is 'lack of consequences for real criminals'

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba says his biggest fear about the future of South Africa is the “lack of consequences for real criminals”.

His comment comes after an Alexandra man was forcibly evicted from his home, attacked and then allegedly denied help by the police.

TimesLIVE reported that Gibson Ncube was hacked by a mob at his two-bedroom house in the Johannesburg township on Saturday.

Ncube sustained serious injuries to his neck when he came under attack from a group of about 30 people, allegedly over a long-standing issue regarding eviction threats by community members.