Herman Mashaba says SA’s biggest problem is 'lack of consequences for real criminals'
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba says his biggest fear about the future of South Africa is the “lack of consequences for real criminals”.
His comment comes after an Alexandra man was forcibly evicted from his home, attacked and then allegedly denied help by the police.
TimesLIVE reported that Gibson Ncube was hacked by a mob at his two-bedroom house in the Johannesburg township on Saturday.
Ncube sustained serious injuries to his neck when he came under attack from a group of about 30 people, allegedly over a long-standing issue regarding eviction threats by community members.
In response to the alleged failure by police, Mashaba said there was something wrong with the country's national criminal justice system, adding that there are immediate attacks when the issue is raised.
“One of my biggest fears about the future of our country is (a) lack of consequences for eal criminals.
“Something is fundamentally wrong with our national criminal justicesystem. When you raise this as a concern, you are immediately attacked, insulted and labeled,” he said.
Mashaba has been outspoken about the police's failure to arrest criminals.
Last month, during the height of police confiscating fake goods, he said he was “deeply hurt” and “devastated” that no arrests were made after a group of shop owners in the CBD vandalised police vehicles.
“I am deeply hurt and devastated to wake up this morning to learn that not a single criminal is arrested after the blatant disregard of our country’s laws in the inner city yesterdaty.
“I would have expected the city to have been closed off and all criminals behind bars by now,” he said.