ANC opens criminal case against Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba

The ANC in Johannesburg has launched a criminal case against the city's mayor, Herman Mashaba, and other officials over alleged irregularities in a R1.2bn fleet management contract awarded to AfriRent.

Eunice Mgcina, chief whip of the ANC caucus in Johannesburg, said the party had warned the city about irregularities.

"We are here to open a case against the administration of the City of Johannesburg, particularly the mayor, municipal manager, the MMC for corporate and shared services and senior officials in the department of corporate and shared services," Mgcina said.

A report commissioned by Mashaba found in June that there was nothing untoward in the awarding of the contract to AfriRent.