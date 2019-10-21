City of Joburg workers have mixed emotions about Mashaba quitting

City of Johannesburg workers have reacted differently to mayor Herman Mashaba's announcement that he will leave his job on November 27.

Some workers who spoke to TimesLive were "very happy" that Mashaba had resigned, while others were "not happy" about his decision.

On Monday Mashaba announced that he was leaving the mayorship effective from the end of November, and said he would also relinquish his DA membership.

City employees who were unhappy about this turn of events said Mashaba had implemented several progressive policies, adding that his leaving would bring about instability and a possible reversal of the gains the city experienced during his reign.

"We are not happy with this. Mayor Mashaba was decisive and did a lot of things for workers, such as in-sourcing, and there were other things he promised, such as the integration of the city's workers and releasing money from the suspense account.

"These are some of the things that are not going to happen because whoever comes in to replace him will not own the ideas of someone else," said one staff member who asked not to be named.

On the opposing side, some workers said Mashaba's three-year stint was not as rosy as he would have people believe.

Said one: "We are happy he is leaving. His cosiness with the EFF is not as great as they would like everyone to believe.

"In fact, a closer analysis of the city's finances will tell you it was an unholy alliance. Therefore the mayor has done the right thing by resigning so the city can start on a clean slate without him."