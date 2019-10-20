Mashaba to resign as Joburg mayor, DA insiders confirm

DA insiders who were at the meeting with Mashaba on Saturday night, and those who were briefed about the meeting, said the mayor explicitly said he would quit should Zille emerge victorious.

It is understood that some DA leaders were trying to convince Mashaba to reconsider his position.

However, about two hours after the announcement of Zille's victory, the City of Johannesburg issued a statement stating that Mashaba would be hosting a press conference on Monday morning. Details of the nature of the press conference were not provided.

A party insider confirmed that he had informed a grouping of the party’s Gauteng leaders, whose names are known by TimesLIVE, of his decision.

“He is resigning tomorrow [Monday] ... He told us yesterday [Saturday] that if these are the results, he is not prepared to work with Helen. He views her as a racist and someone who is anti-change,” said the insider.

The insider said Mashaba had never had a relationship with Zille, but he was unhappy with her for not supporting DA leader, Mmusi Maimane, as well as and her relationship with the Institute of Race Relations.

Prior to this weekend’s election, Mashaba had publicly stated that he would quit if the DA was “taken over by right-wing elements”.

Mashaba is understood to have been referring to IRR and people associated with it, including Zille.

“He said we can’t have a party which is led by an institution like IRR ...it’s like being captured,” said the insider.

“He said he will outline [his next steps] tomorrow. We are just trying to see if we can convince him. As much as she [Zille] has won, it’s not a one person show,” added the insider.

Another insider confirmed Mashaba’s impending departure.

Mashaba’s rumoured resignation has raised fears among some in the DA that the party will lose the vital Johannesburg municipality, given the EFF’s positive relationship with him.

DA spokesman Solly Malatsi said: “I don’t know what [Monday's] presser by the mayor is about. So I am as curious as you are.”

Attempts to reach Mashaba failed.