The return of Zille & a string of resignations: It's been a helluva week for the DA

It has been a tumultuous week for the DA, with many labelling the events of the past few days “the fallout of the opposition”.

Here's a timeline of events that have dominated news headlines:

The return of Zille

Former DA leader and Western Cape premier Helen Zille returned to the party on Sunday. Zille was elected federal executive council chairperson, a position contested by MPs Athol Trollip, Mike Waters and Thomas Walters.

“My job will be to ensure that everything runs smoothly. I will not be the leader. I will play the background role and I will stay in my lane.”