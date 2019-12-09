ANC claims DA helped 'electoral fraud' over Tshwane MMC Sheila Senkubuge

The ANC in Tshwane has claimed the DA "knew" that a former member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for transport, Sheila Senkubuge, was not a South African citizen, but registered her with the IEC nonetheless.

According to Tshwane ANC regional chairperson Kgosi Maepa, the DA did this in order to use Senkubuge in corrupt dealings in the city.

Maepa produced two different identity documents registered in Senkubuge's name.

One was "issued in 2012" and purports Senkubugwe is a naturalised citizen. However, the second ID copy purports Senkubugwe was in fact born in South Africa as the last three digits start with a zero, which is the case for those born in the country.

More confusing about the 2012 ID is that it claims she was born in South Africa, while the ID number suggests otherwise.

Maepa presented the media with an affidavit signed by Andrew Jansen van Vuuren, who was the chairman of the DA electoral college in Gauteng in 2015.

In the affidavit, Van Vuuren claims he had told the DA in 2015 that Senkubuge was not a South Africa citizen at the time, and she should not be allowed to stand for public office, as stipulated in law.