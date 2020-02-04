Mkhwebane 'well within her rights' to investigate Ramaphosa, high court told

“A public official cannot say, ‘Oh sorry, I received a billion rand privately.'”

This is according to advocate Muzi Sikhakhane, who was representing public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in the North Gauteng High Court on Tuesday.

Sikhakhane insisted that President Cyril Ramaphosa misled parliament when he answered a question from DA leader Mmusi Maimane about a R500,000 donation made to his CR17 ANC presidential campaign in 2017.

“The first applicant was wrong that there was no jurisdiction – absolutely wrong. The public protector was well within her rights to investigate the matter,” Sikhakhane told the court as he opposed Ramaphosa’s lawyers' arguments.

Mkhwebane is opposing Ramaphosa’s bid to have the Bosasa report, which implicates him, set aside and deemed unlawful.