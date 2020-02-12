Jacob Zuma to attend Sona with other former presidents, says parliament
Parliament has confirmed that former president Jacob Zuma will join MPs and dignitaries in Cape Town for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation (Sona) address on Thursday.
On its official Twitter account, parliament said former presidents Zuma, Kgalema Motlanthe and Thabo Mbeki would attend.
Zuma missed both the 2018 and 2019 Sonas.
Former @PresidentJZUMA will attend #SONA2020! @GCISMedia pic.twitter.com/5fHw3asYu5— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) February 12, 2020
Last week, Zuma made headlines after he skipped his court appearance citing a medical condition.
TimesLIVE reported that judge Dhaya Pillay then issued a warrant of arrest for Zuma.
Former President #ThaboMbeki will attend #SONA2020. @PresidencyZA @CyrilRamaphosa @GCISMedia @TMFoundation_ pic.twitter.com/jld6ofDgmf— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) February 12, 2020
The warrant was stayed until May 6 for Zuma’s next court appearance.
Zuma's defence team had submitted a sick note which was dismissed by Pillay as it did not contain enough relevant information and the dates appeared to have been altered.
Zuma faces multiple charges of fraud, graft and racketeering related to the 1990s arms deal struck when he was deputy president to Thabo Mbeki.
