Politics

Jacob Zuma to attend Sona with other former presidents, says parliament

12 February 2020 - 11:41 By Batandwa Malingo
If former president Jacob Zuma does indeed attend Thursday's Sona he is bound to be a star attraction. Just last week he claimed to be too sick to appear in court for his corruption trial and the sitting judge refused to accept his sick note.
If former president Jacob Zuma does indeed attend Thursday's Sona he is bound to be a star attraction. Just last week he claimed to be too sick to appear in court for his corruption trial and the sitting judge refused to accept his sick note.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

Parliament has confirmed that former president Jacob Zuma will join MPs and dignitaries in Cape Town for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation (Sona) address on Thursday.

On its official Twitter account, parliament said former presidents Zuma, Kgalema Motlanthe and Thabo Mbeki would attend.

Zuma missed both the 2018 and 2019 Sonas.

Last week, Zuma made headlines after he skipped his court appearance citing a medical condition.

TimesLIVE reported that judge Dhaya Pillay then issued a warrant of arrest for Zuma.

The warrant was stayed until May 6 for Zuma’s next court appearance.

Zuma's defence team had submitted a sick note which was dismissed by Pillay as it did not contain enough relevant information and the dates appeared to have been altered.

Zuma faces multiple charges of fraud, graft and racketeering related to the 1990s arms deal struck when he was deputy president to Thabo Mbeki.

Judge Dhaya Pillay issued the warrant of arrest for former president Jacob Zuma on February 5 2020, after Zuma's legal team applied for him to be absent from his corruption trial in the Pietermaritzburg high court on “medical” grounds.TimesLIVE reported that the warrant was stayed until May 6 2020, when Zuma's criminal matter is expected back in court.

MORE

The rise of the Zuma defence force – here's what they've said in support of him

Former president Jacob Zuma has received support from some ANC members
News
5 days ago

Poor Zuma and his awful case of Shaik Syndrome. At least he’s still alive

It looks odd. It does. When Jacob Zuma’s lawyers hand over a sick note explaining why he can’t appear at his corruption trial, and his doctor has ...
Ideas
5 days ago

'If some can fake their mother's death, Zuma should be allowed to be sick': Chester Missing to Carl Niehaus

Chester Missing takes the mickey out of Carl Niehaus.
Politics
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma to attend Sona with other former presidents, says parliament Politics
  2. WATCH LIVE | Former SAAT official Nontsasa Memela continues her testimony ... Politics
  3. Ghaleb Cachalia on Herman Mashaba: 'No one in the DA called him a cheeky black' Politics
  4. Floyd Shivambu slams 'hopeless' government as unemployment remains at 29% Politics
  5. Five takes from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Nelson Mandela's release Politics

Latest Videos

Centurion barbershop customer on the run after killing robber
Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala dies
X